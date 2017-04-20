US court issues temporary stay of Arkansas execution

Story highlights Inmate Ledell Lee was convicted of murder in 1995

Arkansas Supreme Court denied Lee's request for a stay

State's plan to execute eight inmates by end of April has been derailed

(CNN) A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay of an Arkansas death row inmate's execution less than 30 minutes before it was scheduled to take place.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a temporary stay of the execution of Ledell Lee until 9:15 p.m. ET. Lee's execution had been scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The court issued the stay so that it can review Lee's last-ditch motion to avoid being put to death.

Prison authorities had been expected to proceed with the execution of Lee on Thursday evening after the Arkansas Supreme Court earlier denied his request for a stay and struck down a temporary restraining order on one of the drugs used in the lethal injection process.

Lee was convicted in 1995 in the murder of Debra Reese. If he is put to death, his killing will be Arkansas' first execution since 2005. The state had earlier planned to execute eight inmates over 10 days starting April 17.

