(CNN) The showdown continued Thursday between the University of California, Berkeley, and Ann Coulter over if and when the conservative firebrand will speak at the famously progressive school.

Citing safety concerns, administrators on Wednesday postponed Coulter's scheduled April 27 appearance, saying it needed more time to find a "suitable venue."

But Coulter was not having it. In a Twitter rampage and a Fox News appearance, she accused the school of canceling the event and vowed to speak as planned.

Her threat to come "regardless" of Berkeley's wishes forced the school to act fast and reschedule the appearance for May 2, said Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for public affairs.

Police have very specific intelligence of threats to Coulter, attendees and protesters, UC Police Dept. Captain Alex Yao told CNN. They expect a repeat of violence that pre-empted former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos' appearance at the school in February.

