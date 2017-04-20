Story highlights Marijuana enthusiasts celebrated 420 Day

(CNN) Pot smokers weren't the only people having fun on 420 Day -- the police were getting in on the act, too.

April 20 is known as National Weed Day and puffers all over the world celebrated the unofficial marijuana holiday.

Police at Iowa State University announced a special enforcement strategy on their Twitter feed (because people on college campuses don't get high on the other days of the year).

The post showed two officers setting up a Wile E. Coyote-style box trap that used a dozen doughnuts for bait.