(CNN) With typical bravado, Conor McGregor claimed he was worth $4.2 billion dollars "to this company," at the media conference for UFC 205 in September.

While that figure was slightly exaggerated -- UFC had been sold for $4 billion a few months earlier -- there's no doubting McGregor is very much the face of the franchise.

But there's one fight club where McGregor's larger than life personality wouldn't be altogether welcome -- ONE Championship, UFC's mixed martial art equivalent in Asia -- according to the franchise's founder Chatri Sityodtong.

"If Conor McGregor was a free agent, ONE Championship would not try to sign him," Sityodtong told CNN.

"We don't want somebody to swear at people, throw water bottles, disrespect people, call out people's wives and children, and -- in my opinion -- other distasteful stuff that is not representative of true martial arts.

"We have heroes like Angela Lee, who is pound-for-pound one of the best female world champions on the planet. But yet she is humble, she is kind, she's sweet.

"You have Eduard Folayang, who came from extreme poverty, conquered so many impossible odds. He's so humble, gentle and kind. These are the heroes I want to support in ONE Championship."

McGregor's representatives are yet to respond to CNN's request for comment.

Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Angela Lee might only be 19 but she's one of the most promising stars fighting in the One Championship competition. The Hawaiian-born Singaporean fighter has won all four of her fights so far. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee is set to continue her path to glory in front of 20,000 fans in Manila on December 11 when she takes on Lena Tkhorevska of Poland at "One: Spirit of Champions." Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee won her last fight against Natalie Gonzales Hills at the Pride of Lions event in just two minutes and 24 seconds. She finished her opponent off with the much vaunted twister move. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' The teenager, who won her other two bouts with a rear-naked choke and an armbar, is expected to do big things in the world of MMA. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee began MMA training as a child. Both her parents, Ken and Jewelz, enjoyed successful careers in coaching. Her brother, Christian, who is two years younger, is also set to fight on the same bill in his first professional fight. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee grew up fighting against boys with few girls taking up MMA. She says that has since changed with more and more women taking up the sport. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee says she wants more young girls to take up MMA in the future and is aiming to become a role model for future generations. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Lee lives for fight night -- and the event in Manila will be no different. She'll have 20,000 fans watching her and she cannot wait. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' MMA is in the blood of the Lee family. Christian, who is 17, is hoping to start his professional career with victory while father Ken holds belts in a number of different disciplines. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Angela Lee -- Meet the real life 'incredibles' Their mother, Jewelz Lee, is a Taekwondo black belt instructor and a 2-time Canadian national silver medalist. Lee's two younger siblings are also well trained in MMA. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Humility

Sityodtong himself is no stranger to poverty, perhaps explaining why he identifies so closely with the humility his fighters exude.

Born in Thailand, he was raised in a wealthy family thanks to his dad's lucrative property company.

JUST WATCHED Conor McGregor: from UFC star to jockey? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Conor McGregor: from UFC star to jockey? 01:23

However, just before leaving to study at Harvard University in the late 1990s, the Asian financial crisis struck and his family lost everything: their business, their money, even their home.

Sityodtong says his mother, "through her love," convinced him to go anyway, before finding enough money to fly over and live with him in his dorm.

At his lowest ebb, he says, he had to survive on $4 a day.

"I was very lucky that there was a Korean buffet place nearby school," Sityodtong says. "For a little over three dollars, I could have all I could eat, and so I would relish that moment.

"Whenever I thought that things were at a low-point, there were tougher days and tougher days."

Using the martial arts skills he learned growing up, Sityodtong began teaching Muay Thai on the side to earn more money for him and his mother.

He and a fellow university pupil then created a software start-up while at Harvard, eventually selling it for an undisclosed fee after graduation.

Though not enough to consider retiring completely, the figure he received provided his escape from poverty.

A successful stint on Wall Street followed, culminating in the opening of his own hedge fund business Izara Capital Management.

'Empty inside'

Even so, despite being a multi-millionaire in his late 30s, something was still missing.

"When I was dirt, dirt poor, I thought that if I made millions and millions -- that if I had money -- there'd be no problems and I'd be happy," says Sityodtong. "And the reality is that I was empty inside."

So he decided to quit his job and pursue his first passion: martial arts.

He noticed that in almost every region of the world there were several multi-billion dollar sporting organizations.

North America has the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, UFC and Major League Baseball, he says, which are all worth in the region of $4 billion to $30 billion.

Likewise in Europe, the continent's biggest football leagues and Formula One are worth between $2 billion to $30 billion each.

Sityodtong believed he had spotted a gap in the market on the Asian continent, noting there was "nothing, literally nothing on a Pan-Asian basis" that could compare to sport industries in other parts of the world.

The India Premier League, a billion-dollar cricket franchise, was the only organization of real note, while there were also a few smaller football leagues.

"But nothing of significance," Sityodtong explains. "So I thought to myself: what is more Asian than martial arts? And no one had ever tried to unite four billion people -- the world's largest population base -- around one sports property.

"And I said 'man, there's got to be a way.'"

'The DNA of the Asian audience'

And so ONE Championship -- originally launched as ONE FC in 2011 -- was born.

In an interview with CNN Philippines in June, Sityodtong predicted that ONE Championship would pass the $1 billion valuation mark "in about 18-months."

Now in its seventh year, ONE Championship is sponsored by the likes of Disney, Under Armour, Sony and Facebook, among many others, and in 2012 signed a lucrative 10-year television deal with ESPN Star Sports, since rebranded as Fox Sports Asia.

Its immediate success even convinced Manny Pacquiao to purchase shares in the company in 2014.

Unlike in UFC, fighters in ONE Championship can use any form of martial arts, meaning a black belt in karate could go up against a brown belt in taekwondo.

"We understand the DNA of the Asian audience," explains Sityodtong.

"We connect deeply; we connect deeply culturally, historically, traditionally by showcasing the beauty of true martial arts, as opposed to glorifying the fight.

"So I think UFC is a fight, UFC is a sport. ONE Championship is martial arts."