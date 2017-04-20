TBT: Texas v. Johnson and free speech's trial by fire

#TBT to the 1989 Supreme Court case Texas v. Johnson, which determined in a 5-4 decision that flag-burning is protected speech under the First Amendment. 🇺🇸 In 1984, Gregory Lee Johnson set fire to an American flag outside the RNC in Dallas, where Texas law banned the desecration of a venerated object like the flag. 🔊Listen in to the arguments from the case, which pitted free speech against the protection of a national symbol. Johnson has continued to exercise his right to free speech: Just last year, he lit a flag on fire outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. #throwbackthursday #scotus #supremecourt #flag #firstamendment #freespeech #cnn #politics

