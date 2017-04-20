Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock walk into the White House ...

Story highlights Palin was an early Trump supporter

She had dinner at the White House Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Sarah Palin, with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent in tow, visited President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday for dinner.

The former Alaska governor, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008, posted a set of photos on her Facebook page from throughout the executive mansion, including in the Oval Office.

A White House official said the group had dinner with the President, but didn't provide any further details.

In one of her photos, Palin, Nugent, and Kid Rock pose in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton, which hangs in the White House basement along with paintings of other first ladies. In another, Palin is seen chatting with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office as the President speaks on the phone nearby.

Both Nugent and Kid Rock wore hats during their visit: Nugent in a camouflage cowboy hat and Kid Rock in a black fedora. Both men brought dates: Nugent his wife, Shemane Deziel, and Kid Rock his fiancée, Audrey Berry.

