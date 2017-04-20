Former Fox News contributor Palin reacts to O'Reilly's exit

Story highlights Palin on Fox News: I left for a reason

Former Alaska Gov says women who have been harassed shouldn't stick around for paychecks

Washington (CNN) Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said Thursday the corporate culture at Fox News -- particularly how the network treats women -- needs to change.

Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" about her role as a Fox News Channel contributor, Palin said, "Well, I think the key there is that you said I 'used' to be with Fox -- I used to be with Fox."

Tapper asked, "But you said your former, so I wonder, was (the treatment of women) part of the reason you left?"

Palin replied, "You know I'm not going to speak for them, my contract wasn't renewed -- that's the line."

"I wouldn't put up with anything that would be perceived as intimidating or harassing," she added, saying that she parted ways with Fox News when her contract with the network wasn't renewed in June 2015.

