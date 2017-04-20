House candidates in Montana shoot guns in new ads

Story highlights New ads from each candidate highlight their similar stances on guns

Washington (CNN) In a Montana House special election, Republicans are fighting to hold onto a seat while Democrats are trying to turn it blue. But new ads from each candidate highlight their similarities on a certain key issue.

A new television ad from Democratic nominee Rob Quist shows the country singer-turned-politician shooting a gun at a TV showing an ad for his opponent, Republican Greg Gianforte.

Quist has long been a gun owner, he says in the ad: "For generations, this old rifle has protected my family's ranch."

But Quist hasn't always been the biggest public gun advocate. In January, he proposed creating a registry for automatic weapons, according to an interview with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle . Now on the campaign trail, the candidate often touts his support for Second Amendment rights.

