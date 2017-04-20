Story highlights "There's something wrong with him psychologically," she said

(CNN) History will not be kind to Bill O'Reilly, said Rep. Maxine Waters, who recently found herself on the receiving end of the now former Fox News anchor's jabs.

"You know, Bill O'Reilly is not going to be recorded favorably in history," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday. "Unfortunately, here was a man who made tremendous sums of money, had a huge show and really, there's something wrong with him psychologically."

O'Reilly's 21-year career at Fox News came to an end Wednesday when "The O'Reilly Factor" was canceled amid a cloud of harassment allegations against the conservative broadcaster.

Fox released a statement saying the decision was made "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations."

