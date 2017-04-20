Story highlights 63% of Republicans oppose the federal government trying to stop marijuana use

88% favor medical marijuana use

(CNN) More than 60% of Americans think marijuana use should be legalized, according to the latest CBS News poll.

The number -- 61% -- is the highest percentage ever recorded in this poll and a five-point increase from the previous year.

Most Americans -- 71% -- do not think the federal government should try to prohibit the sale and use of marijuana in the many states where the drug has been legalized in some form. And 88% favor medical marijuana use.

Among those who think marijuana should be illegal, only half think the federal government should be involved with the states.

While 63% of Republicans oppose the federal government trying to stop marijuana use in these states, 76% of Democrats and 72% of independents oppose the federal government intervening.

