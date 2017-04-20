AG Jeff Sessions: Judges shouldn't 'psychoanalyze' Trump to see if executive orders are lawful

Story highlights "The judges don't get to psychoanalyze the President to see if the order he issues is lawful," Sessions said.

"I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," he added.

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this week that judges shouldn't "psychoanalyze" President Donald Trump when determining whether his executive orders are lawful.

Sessions made the comments on "The Mark Levin Show" Wednesday evening when he was asked about potential judges Trump would appoint.

"I think our President, having seen some of these really weird interpretations of the executive orders that he's put out, I think he's more understanding now that we need judges who follow the law, not make law," Sessions said.

"The judges don't get to psychoanalyze the President to see if the order he issues is lawful. It's either lawful or it's not. I think that it will be real important for America to have judges in the model of Judge (Neil) Gorsuch and (the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin) Scalia, people who serve under the law, under the Constitution, not above it, and they are faithful to the law. They honor it and don't try to remake it as they'd like it to be."

Sessions said he was amazed that a judge in Hawaii could block Trump's executive order halting immigration from several majority Muslim countries.

