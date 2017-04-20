Judge targeted by Trump to hear high-profile deportation case

Story highlights The case has put in sharp focus the murky position of the Trump administration on a key immigration program

Trump was harshly criticized last year for his criticisms of the judge, who is of Mexican heritage

(CNN) A federal judge whom President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized last year will hear the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported by US authorities despite having protected status.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in the US but is of Mexican heritage, was criticized by Trump last year over his handling of a lawsuit against Trump University. Trump claimed Curiel could not impartially hear the case because of his background and Trump's hardline immigration policies. The case was eventually settled.

The deportation case concerns Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, whose lawyers allege he was deported from California to Mexico earlier this year despite having active protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Curiel's involvement in the case is sure to increase the publicity surrounding the most notable test yet of the Trump administration's policies toward undocumented immigrants. Trump pledged to end DACA during the 2016 campaign, but the Department of Homeland Security has continued issuing permits.

And Trump's comments toward Curiel last year -- he called the Indiana-born judge a "hater" and a "Mexican" -- drew some of the loudest accusations of racism that the then-candidate faced during his campaign.

