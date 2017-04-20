Hillary Clinton blasts Trump on LGBT rights

Story highlights Clinton is given an award at an LGBT dinner

She calls for supporters to focus on the 2018 midterm elections

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Thursday warned that President Donald Trump could roll back progress on LGBT rights.

"We may not ever be able to count on this administration to lead on LGBT issues," Clinton said in a speech in New York.

Clinton was addressing a fundraising dinner for The Center, an LGBT community organization, where she received an award and thanked members of the audience for supporting her unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid. But she told those gathered there to watch out for "the progress that we fought for, that many of you were on the front lines for."

"It may not be as secure as we once expected," she said.

The event was yet another public foray for Clinton, who in the weeks and months immediately after her electoral upset, generally did not comment on politics. More recently, however, she has used speaking events to lay into Trump and the Republican Party.

Read More