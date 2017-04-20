Story highlights A flurry of activity Thursday suggests health care legislation might not be dead on the Hill

(CNN) There's increased optimism among the Trump White House and some in the Republican-led Congress that legislation to reform and replace Obamacare might just be coming together, just six weeks after the very-public collapse of the initial healthcare bill.

Reports CNN's MJ Lee and Deirdre Walsh : "Conservative House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadow and moderate Tuesday Group leader Tom MacArthur are working toward a deal that could bring 18-20 new 'Yes' votes from the conference's conservative wing, according to a source familiar with the talks."

Things are happening! Eighteen to 20 new "yes" votes would almost certainly be enough to pass the bill through the House!

And, if you stopped reading MJ and Deirdre's story right there, you'd think that. But, if you happened to scroll down in the piece -- you know, read the whole thing -- you'd find this very, very important line:

"As of now, the broader conference is not aware of what the new health care blueprint is, suggesting that things are very much in the air."

