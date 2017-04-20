Pesticide makers claim endangered species science 'flawed'

Story highlights Manufacturers ask EPA to withdraw endangered species reports

Letters sent to three Trump Cabinet officials

Washington (CNN) Lawyers for Dow AgroSciences and two other pesticide manufacturers are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw scientific reports that were provided to the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding the effects of those pesticides on endangered species.

The reports were one of the final acts of President Barack Obama's administration and were submitted just two days before President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The research includes a finding that one of the pesticides, chlorpyrifos, is "likely to adversely affect" 1778 out of 1835 species studied in the report.

Dow AgroSciences, which produces chlorpyrifos, provided the letters to CNN after they were first published by the Associated Press. The other two pesticide makers asking the EPA for the reports to be withdrawn are Adama, which makes diazinon, and FMC Corporation, which makes malathion.

