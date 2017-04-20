A detailed analysis of the Trump-Palin-Nugent-Kid Rock photo

Washington (CNN) Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as well as rock stars Kid Rock and Ted Nugent were at the White House on Wednesday night, dining with President Trump and snapping a few pics in the Oval Office. "Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, 'Because Jesus was booked,'" Palin wrote on her website.

This photo was taken of the quartet:

It is, in a word, amazing. I spent a fair amount of time studying it -- cue Twitter outrage; "Don't you have anything better to do?????" -- and I have a few thoughts.

Donald Trump: The President is, of course, talking. What is he talking about? Something on those papers he is holding up. I zoomed in until my eyes blurred to try to figure out what the papers on his desk say. No dice. Maybe you have better eyesight than me? Here's the close-up:

The look on the president's face says something like "See, now, isn't this interesting" to me. Or maybe, "Then I figured out..."

