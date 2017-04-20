Trump addresses Paris incident: Looks like a terrorist attack

Story highlights A police officer was killed after an attack in Paris

Trump said it appeared to be a terrorist attack

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump responded to reports of a shooting Thursday in Paris by saying it looked like a terrorist attack.

"Our condolences from our country to the people of France," Trump said at a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Trump continued: "Again, it's happening, it seems. I just saw it as I was walking in, so that's a terrible thing. And that's a very, very terrible thing that's going on in the world today. But it looks like another terrorist attack. And what can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant, and I've been saying it for a long time."

Trump was meeting with Gentiloni as news of the incident broke.

