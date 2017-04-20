Trump to meet with Italian prime minister

Story highlights The visit comes a month before Trump is scheduled to travel to Italy

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday will welcome Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House, marking Trump's first in-person meeting with the Italian leader.

The visit comes a month before Trump is scheduled to travel to Italy for the first Group of 7 summit of his presidency, where leaders of the world's seven most developed economies will meet for rounds of powerhouse diplomacy.

Following a brief Oval Office meeting and bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective delegations, Trump and Gentiloni will hold a joint news conference Thursday afternoon.

Trump's meeting with the third-largest Eurozone economy is sure to include economic and trade discussions, but security issues may top the agenda.

Italy has been on the front lines of a migrant crisis that has stretched financial resources and wrought political turmoil across the European Union as millions of asylum-seekers and migrants have sought refuge in Europe.

