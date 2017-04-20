Trump: Canada's dairy measures a 'disgrace'

Story highlights "Canada, what they've done to our dairy farm workers, it's a disgrace," Trump says

The Canadian government protects its dairy industry through import tariffs

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump ratcheted up his criticism of Canada on Thursday, slamming the country for protectionist measures it has taken with its dairy industry that Trump says have negatively affected US dairy farmers.

Reading from handwritten notes during an Oval Office signing for an unrelated memorandum, Trump called Canada's actions a "disgrace" and said the Canadian measures have hurt dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York.

"Canada, what they've done to our dairy farm workers, it's a disgrace," Trump said. "Farmers in Wisconsin and New York state are being put out of business."

Trump also lobbed criticism at Canada for what he characterized as unfair trading practices in the lumber and energy sectors.

The Canadian government protects its dairy industry through import tariffs and other measures, and dairy farmers in Canada have recently slashed some of their prices to undercut US dairy farmers.

