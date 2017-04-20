DC pot activists arrested at 4/20 Capitol Hill protest

Story highlights The protesters were giving out joints to those over 21 with congressional ids

Capitol Police arrested some for possession and distribution

Washington (CNN) Capitol Police arrested several people Thursday at a DC marijuana giveaway a short walk from the Capitol building, highlighting the divide between national and local drug laws.

Members of DCMJ, the local pot activist group that organized the "joint session," contended the protest was taking place on DC land, not the federal property of the Capitol grounds. Possession and distribution of marijuana is illegal under federal law, while the DC government allows possession in small quantities.

Capitol Police said in a statement the arrests were made under federal law, with three charged for possession with intent to distribute and four charged with possession.

Adam Eidinger, a co-founder of DCMJ, told CNN while he was handcuffed and searched by police that he had not expected to get arrested at this protest.

"This is legal," Eidinger said.

