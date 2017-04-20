What Tillerson gets wrong about Iran

Story highlights John Kirby: There's no sense in unraveling a deal with constraints on Iran racing to a bomb

John Kirby, a CNN contributor, is a retired rear admiral in the US Navy who has been a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) After his campaign promise that he would "rip up" the agreement, it must have galled Donald Trump for his administration to certify to Congress that Iran is meeting its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. That's probably why, in the certification letter Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent to Congress this week, he added that little bit about the administration's review of the deal and the possibility of revisiting the nuclear-related sanctions the United States lifted to secure it.

Of course, it was those very sanctions that brought Iran to the table in the first place. Having them lifted was Tehran's incentive for dismantling its nuclear program. So, if we snap them back in place without cause, we -- and not Iran -- would be in noncompliance. We -- not Iran -- would be the ones sending a clear message that we are neither a credible nor trustworthy negotiating partner.

And we -- not Iran -- would be on the outside of international convention. Even our allies would not support us. We should remember that unified international effort solved this problem. Going it alone will likely only resurrect it.

The hard-liners in Tehran, who would love to see nothing more than the deal ripped up, would rejoice. We'd be confirming their every chant and slogan about the "Great Satan," and we would make it that much harder for a moderate to win the upcoming presidential election

If you're trying to get tough on Iran, that's a strange way to do it.