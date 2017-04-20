The stakes for the French election just got higher

Story highlights On Sunday, French voters will head to the polls to vote in the first presidential ballot of the election

St-Remy-de-Provence, France (CNN) Just days before French voters go to the polls, gunshots rang out on Thursday in Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees. It was another jarring reminder to French voters of the high stakes and confusing choices they face in a pivotal election -- one whose outcome has become impossible to predict.

At this moment, there are few details about the killing of a police officer in the heart of Paris , and the motive is unknown, although an ISIS statement claims the shooter was one of its fighters.

It came as the nation focused on the Sunday vote, which will be the first step in electing a new president, a decision that will have repercussions far beyond the shores of France. It will determine if the wave of nationalist populism sweeping across the globe will continue to reshape the international landscape. Or whether perhaps globalization -- a dominant political and economic ideology -- can survive and thrive in the 21st century.

Once the first ballot is counted, we will have a better sense whether the European Union will endure; how Europe is likely to address its refugee issue and what lies ahead for European relations with Russia, after yet another election with signs of meddling from Moscow.

"It's good to have electroshock," Lydia, a local real estate agent, told me. She wouldn't give her last name, but said she will vote for Marine Le Pen, the far-right, anti-immigrant candidate, who seems well positioned to make it to next month's runoff. Lydia said she doesn't expect Le Pen to become president, but she expects a strong showing to give a jolt to the establishment and show the depth of discontent, particularly on the immigration issue.