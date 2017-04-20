Story highlights Judge Curiel, who was denigrated by then-candidate Trump for his heritage, will be hearing a case challenging DHS deportation of a DACA recipient

Raul Reyes: The handling of the murky case may help clarify Trump's and Sessions' confusing and ominous agenda on larger immigration issue

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney, a member of the USA Today board of contributors and writes frequently for CNN Opinion. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) A distinguished federal judge who most Americans only know of as the target of Donald Trump's bigotry when he was still a candidate for president has returned to the public spotlight -- and not by choice.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel, a judge in the southern district of California, has been assigned to hear the case of a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who alleges that he was improperly deported by immigration authorities.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, says that he was picked up and deported to Mexico in February, a claim that the Department of Homeland Security disputes. When Montes tried to reenter the US two days later, he was arrested by Border Patrol agents. DHS says he voided his DACA status by leaving the country; he says the leaving was involuntary.

Judge Curiel, whom, you'll recall, Trump denigrated as a "Mexican" when Curiel presided over the lawsuit against Trump University, will now sort out this "he said/they said" immigration case.

The irony is rich and the circumstances of Montes' case remain murky , but its outcome could indeed end up raising serious questions. If his claims about his deportation are validated, his case could have profound implications for the estimated 740,000 DACA grantees in the US as it helps clarify the Trump administration's position on their fate.