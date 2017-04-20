(CNN) A tragic motorsport accident has been met with a heartfelt and generous response by Formula One stars including Jenson Button and Max Verstappen.

Monger remains in a critical, but stable condition.

A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger

At the time of writing more than 12,000 people had donated in excess of £500,000 ($640,000).

Among the scores of donors were 2009 F1 world champion Button who donated £15,000 ($19,000) as well as posting on his Instagram account urging people to give money.

"This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out..." Button wrote.

Mercedes driver and three-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton also lent his support.

"Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger," Hamilton tweeted Wednesday.

Red Bull Racing's Verstappen donated £5,000 with the message: "My thoughts go out to you and your loved ones. Stay strong Billy!"

Monger's cousin Vicky posted a message on her Facebook account thanking well-wishers for the outpouring of support.

Formula 4 is an open-wheel single-seater racing category for junior drivers sanctioned by motorsport's world governing body the FIA

The series was launched in 2014 as a way of bridging the gap between karting and the Formula 3 European Championship.