Story highlights Chemical weapons authority's results from samples of 10 victims

Findings show stockpiles of Sarin still exist in Syria

(CNN) International chemical weapons inspectors have found "incontrovertible" evidence that Sarin gas, or a similar substance, was used in a chemical attack in Syria earlier this month that killed 89 people.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) took biomedical samples from 10 victims of the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun and found indications that they had been exposed to Sarin or a Sarin-like substance.

Syrians burying their loved ones after the chemical attack.

The findings show that stockpiles of Sarin still exist in Syria. The OPCW was in 2013 responsible for overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical weapon stockpile, following an attack in the Ghouta area of Damascus that activists say killed 1,400 people.

The OPCW's Director General, Ahmet Uzumcu, said the biomedical samples were collected from three deceased victims during their autopsies, as well as seven others undergoing treatment in hospital.

"While further details of the laboratory analyses will follow, the analytical results already obtained are incontrovertible," Uzumcu said in a statement.

