The world's most beautiful floral hotels: If you fall in love with any of the gorgeous floral displays at the Pulitzer Amsterdam, stop by its flower shop to bring some of that magic back to your room.
Bellagio Las Vegas: Each season the 14,000-square-foot Conservatory & Botanical Gardens features larger-than-life exhibits.
Claridge's Hotel London: Internationally renowned florist McQueens excels in its lobby blooms for Claridge's, especially when it comes to holidays and special events.
Gaylord Opryland Resort: This Tennessee resort is home to a nine-acre conservatory containing 50,000 tropical plants and a quarter-mile-long river with boat rides.
Four Seasons Hotel Georges V: Celeb florist Jeff Leatham sets the bar for flowers at the renowned Paris property.
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo: Artistic director Miss Rose creates elaborate moods at Hotel Metropole, which in the past have involved flower-filled birdcages suspended from the ceiling.
Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii: Florist Fong Tagawa elevates floral arrangements by creating whimsical designs such as this peacock.
The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel: Lush flowers are everywhere here, whether festooning peacock sculptures or dripping from balconies.
The Dolder Grand: The pièce de résistance at this Zurich hotel is the annual eight-foot-tall Easter egg that takes 24 hours and more than 12,000 carnations to execute.
The Kitano Hotel: Ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging, is on display year-round at The Kitano Hotel.
Nanjing Green Towers: The entire facade of Nanjing Green Towers will be a botanical wonderland when it opens in 2018.
Spring hasn't just sprung outside -- these photos show that some hotels bring beauty indoors with some of the world's most beautiful flower arrangements.