What elite athletes can teach us about pregnancy

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 3:36 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Magda Julin of Sweden competed at the 1920 Olympic Games as an individual figure skater while four months pregnant. She won gold at the games, which took place in Antwerp that year. Julin continued skating well into her 90s and died at the age of 96.
Magda Julin Magda Julin of Sweden competed at the 1920 Olympic Games as an individual figure skater while four months pregnant. She won gold at the games, which took place in Antwerp that year. Julin continued skating well into her 90s, according to the Swedish Olympic website, and died at the age of 96.
Cornelia Pfohl, a German archer, competed in the Olympics two times while pregnant. She had already won a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games when she arrived at the 2000 Olympics early in her pregnancy. In the Sydney Games, she won bronze. Four years later at the Athens Games, she competed while seven months pregnant, though she did not win one of the top prizes.
Cornelia PfohlCornelia Pfohl, a German archer, competed in the Olympics two times while pregnant. She had already won a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games when she arrived at the 2000 Olympics early in her pregnancy. In the Sydney Games, she won bronze. Four years later at the Athens Games, she competed while seven months pregnant, though she did not win one of the top prizes.
Anky van Grunsven, an equestrian from the Netherlands, has won three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Athens and Hong Kong. During the 2004 Games, she competed while five months into her pregnancy. Victory was hers: She won gold.
Anky van GrunsvenAnky van Grunsven, an equestrian from the Netherlands, has won three gold medals at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Athens and Hong Kong. During the 2004 Games, she competed while five months into her pregnancy. Victory was hers: She won gold.
Canadian curler Kristie Moore competed while five-months pregnant in the 2010 Games. She earned a silver medal in the Vancouver Games.
Kristie MooreCanadian curler Kristie Moore competed while five-months pregnant in the 2010 Games. She earned a silver medal in the Vancouver Games.
Snowboarding champion Amelie Kober represented Germany at the Turin Games of 2006. She was two months pregnant at the time. Despite falling in the quarterfinals, she picked herself up to continue and won a silver medal.
Amelie KoberSnowboarding champion Amelie Kober represented Germany at the Turin Games of 2006. She was two months pregnant at the time. Despite falling in the quarterfinals, she picked herself up to continue and won a silver medal.
Sharpshooter Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi competed for Malaysia while eight months pregnant. Before the 2012 games, she told AFP that the added weight of carrying her first child brought her added stability in her shooting stance.
Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi Sharpshooter Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi competed for Malaysia while eight months pregnant. Before the 2012 games, she told AFP that the added weight of carrying her first child brought her added stability in her shooting stance.
Kerri Walsh Jennings, a volleyball athlete, won her third gold medal at the 2012 Games in London. Only later did she realize she had competed -- and won the top prize -- while pregnant.
Kerri Walsh JenningsKerri Walsh Jennings, a volleyball athlete, won her third gold medal at the 2012 Games in London. Only later did she realize she had competed -- and won the top prize -- while pregnant.
Kim Rhode, a member of the U.S. shooting team, has won six medals, including three golds, in six consecutive Olympic games. Like Walsh, she discovered weeks after the London Olympics that she was pregnant while competing. And also like Walsh, she won the top prize.
Kim RhodeKim Rhode, a member of the U.S. shooting team, has won six medals, including three golds, in six consecutive Olympic games. Like Walsh, she discovered weeks after the London Olympics that she was pregnant while competing. And also like Walsh, she won the top prize.
Swedish handball player Anna-Maria Johansson competed in the London Games in 2012 while three months pregnant. Following her intense participation in the games, she took a year off to become a mom and then returned to her sport.
Anna-Maria JohanssonSwedish handball player Anna-Maria Johansson competed in the London Games in 2012 while three months pregnant. Following her intense participation in the games, she took a year off to become a mom and then returned to her sport.
Short-track speed-skater Martina Valcepina represented Italy at the 2010 Olympic games in Vancouver at age 17 and returned to the Sochi Games in 2014. During the Sochi Games, she was carrying not one baby, but two. One month into her twin pregnancy, she brought home a bronze medal from Russia.
Martina Valcepina Short-track speed-skater Martina Valcepina represented Italy at the 2010 Olympic games in Vancouver at age 17 and returned to the Sochi Games in 2014. During the Sochi Games, she was carrying not one baby, but two. One month into her twin pregnancy, she brought home a bronze medal from Russia.
  • Exercise during pregnancy is recommended by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Benefits include lower incidence of gestational diabetes

(CNN)Serena Williams confirmed Wednesday that she is pregnant with a due date in the fall. In a Tuesday post on Snapchat, she suggested she is exactly 20-weeks pregnant, which would mean she was a good two months into her pregnancy in January when she competed in -- and won -- the Australian Open.

Still, many women are anxious about exercise during pregnancy. This, despite the fact that at least 18 women have competed in the Olympics while pregnant, according to Sports Reference. Some have done it unknowingly in the earliest days of their pregnancies, while others have participated closer to their due dates than some might believe possible.
The important point: Not only did these women compete while pregnant, some even won gold medals in the process.
    Serena Williams is pregnant, will return to tennis in 2018
    What can elite athletes like Williams teach us about exercise during pregnancy?

    Exercise is good

    "Absolutely exercise while pregnant!"
    This is the advice given by many doctors, including Dr. Vincenzo Berghella, a professor of maternal-fetal medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
    "There is no intervention that we as providers can recommend to pregnant women as impressive in its significant impact on so many maternal and perinatal outcomes," wrote Berghella in a recent editorial published in the journal American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. The benefits of pregnant exercise include a lower likelihood that a mother-to-be will gain too much weight, will develop gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders, will undergo preterm birth or cesarean delivery, and will give birth to a low weight baby, he said.
    How much is too much exercise when you&#39;re pregnant?
    How much is too much exercise when you're pregnant?
    Dr. Raul Artal, the main author of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology's committee opinion on physical activity and exercise during pregnancy, said, "Pregnancy should not be looked at as a state of confinement. In fact, it is an ideal time for lifestyle modification. That is because more than any other time in her life, a pregnant woman has the most available access to medical care and supervision."
    Yet some mothers-to-be worry they might choose the wrong activity and harm their babies.
    The sports or activities not recommended for pregnant women are "basically those where you can fall," said Berghella in an email. Yet, he also acknowledged that at the end of pregnancy, the exercises that may be comfortable early on may become "less easy to do."

    How much is too much?

    Another common concern for pregnant women: How much exercise is too much?
    The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommendation is aerobic exercise for 35 to 90 minutes three to four times each week during pregnancy for normal-weight women with uncomplicated, single pregnancies. Women pregnant with twins and those with either health issues or complications should discuss the type and extent of exercise with their doctor since special circumstances may require special care.
    But the lives of elite athletes suggest there may be no upper limit on how much exercise is feasible during pregnancy -- at least for women who are well-conditioned.
    The effect of strenuous exercise during pregnancy "appears to be safe" for elite athletes, Berghella noted. Still, it has not yet been evaluated sufficiently and more evidence is needed for doctors to confidently make the recommendation, he said.