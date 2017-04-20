Breaking News

Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 4:53 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

While food accounts for a large portion of the added sugar in our diet, many experts recommend cutting back on sugary beverages to reduce daily intake. Consumption of sugary drinks might lead to an estimated 184,000 adult deaths each year worldwide, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/sugary-drinks-linked-high-death-tolls-worldwide&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;research published in the journal Circulation&lt;/a&gt;, an update of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/19/health/sugary-drinks-deaths/&quot;&gt;2013 American Heart Association conference presentation&lt;/a&gt;. In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
While food accounts for a large portion of the added sugar in our diet, many experts recommend cutting back on sugary beverages to reduce daily intake. Consumption of sugary drinks might lead to an estimated 184,000 adult deaths each year worldwide, according to research published in the journal Circulation, an update of a 2013 American Heart Association conference presentation. In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Story highlights

  • A controversial study ties diet sodas to a higher risk of stroke and dementia
  • One expert called the new study "a piece of a larger puzzle"

(CNN)Gulping down an artificially sweetened beverage not only may be associated with health risks for your body, but also possibly your brain, a new study suggests.

Artificially sweetened drinks, such as diet sodas, were tied to a higher risk of stroke and dementia in the study, which published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke on Thursday.
The study sheds light only on an association, as the researchers were unable to determine an actual cause-and-effect relationship between sipping artificially sweetened drinks and an increased risk for stroke and dementia. Therefore, some experts caution that the findings should be interpreted carefully.
    No connection was found between those health risks and other sugary beverages, such as sugar-sweetened sodas, fruit juice and fruit drinks.
    "We have little data on the health effects of diet drinks and this is problematic because diet drinks are popular amongst the general population," said Matthew Pase, a senior research fellow in the department of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and lead author of the new study.
    "More research is needed to study the health effects of diet drinks so that consumers can make informed choices concerning their health," he said.
    The new study involved data on 2,888 adults older than 45 and 1,484 adults older than 60 from the town of Framingham, Massachusetts. The data came from the Framingham Heart Study, a project of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and Boston University.
    In the older-than-45 group, the researchers measured for stroke and in the older-than-60 group, they measured for dementia.
    "The sample sizes are different because we studied people of different ages," Pase said. "Dementia is rare in people under the age of 60 and so we focused only on those aged over 60 years for dementia. Similarly, stroke is rare in people aged under 45 and so we focused on people older than age 45 for stroke."
    The researchers analyzed how many sugary beverages and artificially sweetened soft drinks each person in the two different age groups drank, at different time points, between 1991 and 2001. Then, they compared that with how many people suffered stroke or dementia over the next 10 years.
    Compared to never drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks, those who drank one a day were almost three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke, caused by blocked blood vessels, the researchers found.
    They also found that those who drank one a day were nearly three times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia.
    Those who drank one to six artificially sweetened beverages a week were 2.6 times as likely to experience an ischemic stroke but were no more likely to develop dementia, Pase said.
    "So, it was not surprising to see that diet soda intake was associated with stroke and dementia. I was surprised that sugary beverage intake was not associated with either the risks of stroke or dementia because sugary beverages are known to be unhealthy," Pase said.
    In response, Lauren Kane, a spokeswoman for the American Beverage Association, issued a statement from the group that said low-calorie sweeteners found in beverages have been proven safe by worldwide government safety authorities.
    "The FDA, World Health Organization, European Food Safety Authority and others have extensively reviewed low-calorie sweeteners and have all reached the same conclusion -- they are safe for consumption," the statement said.
    "While we respect the mission of these organizations to help prevent conditions like stroke and dementia, the authors of this study acknowledge that their conclusions do not -- and cannot -- prove cause and effect. And according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), many risk factors can increase an individual's likelihood of developing stroke and dementia including age, hypertension, diabetes and genetics. NIH does not mention zero calorie sweeteners as a risk factor," the statement said. "America's beverage companies support and encourage balanced lifestyles by providing people with a range of beverage choices — with and without calories and sugar — so they can choose the beverage that is right for them."
    That sweet drink may age you
    Separate previous studies have shown an association between the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages and adverse health effects, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke, and possibly even heart failure.
    "This article provides further evidence though on artificially sweetened beverages and their possible effects on vascular health, including stroke and dementia," said Dr. Ralph Sacco, professor and chair of neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, about the new study.
    Sacco was a co-author of an editorial published alongside the study in the journal Stroke on Thursday.
    "We believe the pathways of which artificially sweetened beverages would affect the brain are probably through vascular mechanisms," Sacco said.
    "When the authors controlled for hypertension and diabetes and obesity the effects diminish, which implies that some of the effects of artificially sweetened beverages could still be going through a vascular pathway," he said about the new study. "Many strokes are caused by hardening of arteries; and the risk of dementia is also increased by the hardening of arteries in large and small vessels. So, I believe the mechanisms may be through vascular disease, though we can't prove it."
    10 reasons to give up diet soda
    When taken at face value, diet soda seems like a health-conscious choice. It saves you the 140-plus calories you&#39;d find in a sugary soft drink while still satisfying your urge for something sweet with artificial sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose. But there&#39;s more to this chemical cocktail than meets the eye. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20645166,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time&lt;/a&gt;
    When taken at face value, diet soda seems like a health-conscious choice. It saves you the 140-plus calories you'd find in a sugary soft drink while still satisfying your urge for something sweet with artificial sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin, and sucralose. But there's more to this chemical cocktail than meets the eye.

Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time

    Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20424821,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Artificial sweeteners&lt;/a&gt; have more intense flavor than real sugar, so over time products like diet soda dull our senses to naturally sweet foods like fruit, says Brooke Alpert, author of &quot;The Sugar Detox.&quot; Even more troubling, these sugar stand-ins have been shown to have the same effect on your body as sugar. &quot;Artificial sweeteners trigger insulin, which sends your body into fat storage mode and leads to weight gain,&quot; Alpert says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://news.health.com/2013/09/26/5-steps-to-quitting-artificial-sweeteners/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 5 steps to quitting artificial sweeteners&lt;/a&gt;
    It confuses your body: Artificial sweeteners have more intense flavor than real sugar, so over time products like diet soda dull our senses to naturally sweet foods like fruit, says Brooke Alpert, author of "The Sugar Detox." Even more troubling, these sugar stand-ins have been shown to have the same effect on your body as sugar. "Artificial sweeteners trigger insulin, which sends your body into fat storage mode and leads to weight gain," Alpert says.

Health.com: 5 steps to quitting artificial sweeteners

    Health.com: 5 steps to quitting artificial sweeteners
    Diet soda is calorie-free, but it won&#39;t necessarily help you &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/lose-weight/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lose weight&lt;/a&gt;. Researchers from the University of Texas found that over the course of about a decade, diet soda drinkers had a 70% greater increase in waist circumference compared with non-drinkers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;And get this: participants who slurped down two or more sodas a day experienced a 500% greater increase. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20621010,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 27 Mistakes Healthy People Make &lt;/a&gt;
    It could lead to weight gain, not weight lossDiet soda is calorie-free, but it won't necessarily help you lose weight. Researchers from the University of Texas found that over the course of about a decade, diet soda drinkers had a 70% greater increase in waist circumference compared with non-drinkers.

    And get this: participants who slurped down two or more sodas a day experienced a 500% greater increase.

    Health.com: 27 Mistakes Healthy People Make
    Drinking one diet soda a day was associated with a 36% increased risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes in a University of Minnesota study. Metabolic syndrome describes a cluster of conditions (including high blood pressure, elevated glucose levels, raised cholesterol, and large waist circumference) that put people at high risk for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/package/0,,20636499,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;heart disease&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/package/section/0,,20636506,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stroke&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/diabetes2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diabetes&lt;/a&gt;, Bjork explains.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20442821,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: Could you have type 2? 10 diabetes symptoms&lt;/a&gt;
    It may increase your risk of type 2 diabetes: Drinking one diet soda a day was associated with a 36% increased risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes in a University of Minnesota study. Metabolic syndrome describes a cluster of conditions (including high blood pressure, elevated glucose levels, raised cholesterol, and large waist circumference) that put people at high risk for heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, Bjork explains.

Health.com: Could you have type 2? 10 diabetes symptoms

    Health.com: Could you have type 2? 10 diabetes symptoms
    When you drink diet soda, you&#39;re not taking in any calories -- but you&#39;re also not swallowing anything that does your body any good, either. The best no-calorie beverage? Plain old water, says Bjork. &quot;Water is essential for many of our bodily processes, so replacing it with diet soda is a negative thing,&quot; she says. If it&#39;s the fizziness you crave, try sparkling water. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20396298,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 15 big benefits of water &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    It has no nutritional value: When you drink diet soda, you're not taking in any calories -- but you're also not swallowing anything that does your body any good, either. The best no-calorie beverage? Plain old water, says Bjork. "Water is essential for many of our bodily processes, so replacing it with diet soda is a negative thing," she says. If it's the fizziness you crave, try sparkling water.

Health.com: 15 big benefits of water

    Health.com: 15 big benefits of water
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2708042&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Early studies&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20424821_5,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;aspartame&lt;/a&gt; and anecdotal evidence suggests that this artificial sweetener may trigger headaches in some people. &quot;I have several clients who used to suffer from &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/migraines-headaches/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;migraines&lt;/a&gt; and pinpointed their cause to diet soda,&quot; Bjork says. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20566895,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: Headache-proof your diet&lt;/a&gt;
    Its sweetener is linked to headaches: Early studies on aspartame and anecdotal evidence suggests that this artificial sweetener may trigger headaches in some people. "I have several clients who used to suffer from migraines and pinpointed their cause to diet soda," Bjork says.

Health.com: Headache-proof your diet

    Health.com: Headache-proof your diet
    Excessive soda drinking could leave you looking like a &quot;Breaking Bad&quot; extra, according to a case study published in the journal General Dentistry. The research compared the mouths of a cocaine user, a methamphetamine user, and a habitual diet-soda drinker, and found the same level of tooth erosion in each of them. The culprit here is citric acid, which weakens and destroys tooth enamel over time. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20398266,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 20 things that can ruin your smile&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    It'll ruin your smile over time: Excessive soda drinking could leave you looking like a "Breaking Bad" extra, according to a case study published in the journal General Dentistry. The research compared the mouths of a cocaine user, a methamphetamine user, and a habitual diet-soda drinker, and found the same level of tooth erosion in each of them. The culprit here is citric acid, which weakens and destroys tooth enamel over time.

Health.com: 20 things that can ruin your smile

    Health.com: 20 things that can ruin your smile
    Using diet soda as a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20336605,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;low-calorie cocktail&lt;/a&gt; mixer has the dangerous effect of getting you drunk faster than sugar-sweetened beverages, according to research from Northern Kentucky University. The study revealed that participants who consumed cocktails mixed with diet drinks had a higher breath alcohol concentration than those who drank alcohol blended with sugared beverages. The researchers believe this is because our bloodstream is able to absorb artificial sweetener more quickly than sugar.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20553002,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 6 ways to enjoy cocktails guilt-free&lt;/a&gt;
    It makes drinking more dangerous: Using diet soda as a low-calorie cocktail mixer has the dangerous effect of getting you drunk faster than sugar-sweetened beverages, according to research from Northern Kentucky University. The study revealed that participants who consumed cocktails mixed with diet drinks had a higher breath alcohol concentration than those who drank alcohol blended with sugared beverages. The researchers believe this is because our bloodstream is able to absorb artificial sweetener more quickly than sugar.

Health.com: 6 ways to enjoy cocktails guilt-free

    Health.com: 6 ways to enjoy cocktails guilt-free
    A recent study presented at a the American Academy of Neurology meeting found that over the course of 10 years, people who drank more than four cups or cans of soda a day were 30% more likely to develop &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/depression&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;depression&lt;/a&gt; than those who steered clear of sugary drinks. The correlation held true for both regular and diet drinks, but researchers were sure to note that the risk appeared to be greater for those who primarily drank diet sodas and fruit punches. Although this type of study can&#39;t prove cause and effect, its findings are worth considering. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20483493,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: The 10 most depressing states in the U.S.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    It's associated with depression: A recent study presented at a the American Academy of Neurology meeting found that over the course of 10 years, people who drank more than four cups or cans of soda a day were 30% more likely to develop depression than those who steered clear of sugary drinks. The correlation held true for both regular and diet drinks, but researchers were sure to note that the risk appeared to be greater for those who primarily drank diet sodas and fruit punches. Although this type of study can't prove cause and effect, its findings are worth considering.

Health.com: The 10 most depressing states in the U.S.

    Health.com: The 10 most depressing states in the U.S.
    Women over 60 are already at a greater risk for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/osteoporosis&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;osteoporosis&lt;/a&gt; than men, and Tufts University researchers found that drinking soda, including diet soda, compounds the problem. They discovered that female cola drinkers had nearly 4% lower bone mineral density in their hips than women who didn&#39;t drink soda. The research even controlled for the participants&#39; calcium and vitamin D intake. Additionally, a 2006 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cola intake (all kinds, not just diet) was associated with low bone-mineral density in women.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20365458,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 11 foods for healthy bones&lt;/a&gt;
    It may be bad for your bones: Women over 60 are already at a greater risk for osteoporosis than men, and Tufts University researchers found that drinking soda, including diet soda, compounds the problem. They discovered that female cola drinkers had nearly 4% lower bone mineral density in their hips than women who didn't drink soda. The research even controlled for the participants' calcium and vitamin D intake. Additionally, a 2006 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cola intake (all kinds, not just diet) was associated with low bone-mineral density in women.

Health.com: 11 foods for healthy bones

    Health.com: 11 foods for healthy bones
    Just one diet soft drink a day could boost your risk of having a vascular event such as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/stroke&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stroke&lt;/a&gt;, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/condition-section/0,,20187869,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;heart attack&lt;/a&gt;, or vascular death, according to researchers from the University of Miami and Columbia University. Their study found that diet soda devotees were 43% more likely to have experienced a vascular event than those who drank none. Regular soda drinkers did not appear to have an increased risk of vascular events. Researchers say more studies need to be conducted before definitive conclusions can be made about diet soda&#39;s effects on health.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This article originally appeared on &lt;/em&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20739512,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;em&gt;. &lt;/em&gt;
    It may hurt your heart: Just one diet soft drink a day could boost your risk of having a vascular event such as stroke, heart attack, or vascular death, according to researchers from the University of Miami and Columbia University. Their study found that diet soda devotees were 43% more likely to have experienced a vascular event than those who drank none. Regular soda drinkers did not appear to have an increased risk of vascular events. Researchers say more studies need to be conducted before definitive conclusions can be made about diet soda's effects on health.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.

    This article originally appeared on     Health.com.
    Heather Snyder, senior director of medical and scientific operations at the Alzheimer's Association, called the new study "a piece of a larger puzzle" when it comes to better understanding how your diet and behaviors impact your brain.
    "It's actually really more of your overall diet and overall lifestyle that is linked to cardiovascular disease and diabetes risk, and we do know that heart disease and diabetes are linked to an increased risk of dementia," said Snyder, who was not involved in the new study.
    "We know that sugary and artificially sweetened beverages are not great for us. This study adds strength to that, and also says they may not be great for your brain, specifically," she said. "There are alternatives -- things we can all do everyday to keep our brains and our bodies as healthy as we can as we age." Alternatives such as regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates heart rate and increases blood flow and doing puzzles and games to activate and challenge the mind. These are recommendations from the Alzheimer's Associations list of 10 lifestyle habits to reduce risk of cognitive decline.