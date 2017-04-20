Aaron Hernandez's brain will be examined for CTE

Story highlights Hernandez's family wants to donate the brain to science

Medical examiner's office says it will release the brain for study

(CNN) The family of Aaron Hernandez plans to donate his brain to scientists to determine whether he had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to a number of NFL athletes.

After some disagreement over its custody, the brain will be released to the Boston University CTE Center for further examination, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Earlier on Thursday, Hernandez family attorney Jose Baez said the brain was being held "illegally" by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez's brain illegally," he said. "They have released the body and withheld Aaron's brain."

The medical examiner's office said it wanted to complete its investigation into the death before releasing the brain.

