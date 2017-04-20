Aaron Hernandez's brain is being held 'illegally,' attorney says

Story highlights Hernandez's family wants to donate the brain to science

(CNN) The family of Aaron Hernandez plans to donate his brain to scientists to determine whether he had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to a number of NFL athletes.

But the brain is being held "illegally" by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Hernandez family attorney Jose Baez said on Thursday.

"It is our position that they are holding Aaron Hernandez's brain illegally," he said. "They have released the body and withheld Aaron's brain."

The medical examiner's office said Hernandez's brain would be released after the investigation into his death is complete.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez's death, which may require further analysis of his body," Dan Bennett, secretary of public safety and security, said in a written statement. "Once that is complete the brain will be released to Boston University."

