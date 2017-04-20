It's time you learned how 4/20 became 'Weed Day'

Story highlights The number 420 has long been shorthand for smoking marijuana

Why? Let's sort out the myths and theories

(CNN) There is something in the air today. Maybe you've noticed.

April 20, or 4/20, is known as "Weed Day" in some circles because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.

Yes, it seems arbitrary. So how did the number 420 come to represent smoking pot?

First, let's get the myths and rumors out of the way:

The legend of the California penal code

Read More