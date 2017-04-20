How to make a classic Barcelona cocktail

(CNN) Looking for the coolest spot in Barcelona? Try behind a fridge door.

El Paradiso is a clandestine little speakeasy hidden behind a wooden door out the back of the Pastrami Bar deli in the Catalan capital's El Born neighborhood.

It's headed up by award-winning mixologist Giacomo Giannotti, named Spain's World-Class Bartender of the Year in 2014, and it serves some of the finest cocktails in the country.

Cocktail in a box: Barcelona's Hidden Treasure

When CNN was in town for the Barcelona episode of travel series "In 24 Hours," the Italian-born London-trained Giannotti showed us how to make his Mediterranean Treasure cocktail (El Tresor Mediterraneo).

It's a sour-savory cocktail inspired by his adopted hometown of Barcelona.

