Barcelona cocktails: How to make a Mediterranean Treasure

Video by Leila Hussain, text by Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 7:50 AM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Mediterranean Treasure_00005510

    How to make a classic Barcelona cocktail

(CNN)Looking for the coolest spot in Barcelona? Try behind a fridge door.

El Paradiso is a clandestine little speakeasy hidden behind a wooden door out the back of the Pastrami Bar deli in the Catalan capital's El Born neighborhood.
It's headed up by award-winning mixologist Giacomo Giannotti, named Spain's World-Class Bartender of the Year in 2014, and it serves some of the finest cocktails in the country.
Cocktail in a box: Barcelona&#39;s Hidden Treasure
When CNN was in town for the Barcelona episode of travel series "In 24 Hours," the Italian-born London-trained Giannotti showed us how to make his Mediterranean Treasure cocktail (El Tresor Mediterraneo).
    It's a sour-savory cocktail inspired by his adopted hometown of Barcelona.
    The flavors of land -- elderflower, honey, the citrus freshness of coriander -- are balanced with the seawater tang of oyster leaf and crisp, clean fino sherry.
    For that extra touch of maritime finesse, El Paradiso serves it in an seashell inside a treasure chest.

    Mediterranean Treasure

    Mix:
    - 50 ml vodka
    - 20 ml fino sherry infused with oyster leaf
    - 5 ml elderflower liqueur
    - 17.5 ml fresh lemon juice
    - 12 ml Mediterranean honey
    - Coriander leaf
    - A touch of egg white.
    Shake with ice.
    Strain and serve in a shell alongside blow-torched Mediterranean herbs.
    El Paradiso, Carrer Rera Palau 4, Barcelona; +34 933 60 72 22