How to make a classic Barcelona cocktail

Looking for the coolest spot in Barcelona? Try behind a fridge door.
El Paradiso is a clandestine little speakeasy hidden behind a wooden door out the back of the Pastrami Bar deli in the Catalan capital's El Born neighborhood.
It's headed up by award-winning mixologist Giacomo Giannotti, named Spain's World-Class Bartender of the Year in 2014, and it serves some of the finest cocktails in the country.
When CNN was in town for the Barcelona episode of travel series "In 24 Hours," the Italian-born London-trained Giannotti showed us how to make his Mediterranean Treasure cocktail (El Tresor Mediterraneo).
It's a sour-savory cocktail inspired by his adopted hometown of Barcelona.
The flavors of land -- elderflower, honey, the citrus freshness of coriander -- are balanced with the seawater tang of oyster leaf and crisp, clean fino sherry.
For that extra touch of maritime finesse, El Paradiso serves it in an seashell inside a treasure chest.
Mediterranean Treasure
Mix:
- 50 ml vodka
- 20 ml fino sherry infused with oyster leaf
- 5 ml elderflower liqueur
- 17.5 ml fresh lemon juice
- 12 ml Mediterranean honey
- Coriander leaf
- A touch of egg white.
Shake with ice.
Strain and serve in a shell alongside blow-torched Mediterranean herbs.
El Paradiso, Carrer Rera Palau 4, Barcelona; +34 933 60 72 22