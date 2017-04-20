How to make a classic Barcelona cocktail

(CNN) Looking for the coolest spot in Barcelona? Try behind a fridge door.

El Paradiso is a clandestine little speakeasy hidden behind a wooden door out the back of the Pastrami Bar deli in the Catalan capital's El Born neighborhood.

It's headed up by award-winning mixologist Giacomo Giannotti, named Spain's World-Class Bartender of the Year in 2014, and it serves some of the finest cocktails in the country.

When CNN was in town for the Barcelona episode of travel series "In 24 Hours," the Italian-born London-trained Giannotti showed us how to make his Mediterranean Treasure cocktail (El Tresor Mediterraneo).

It's a sour-savory cocktail inspired by his adopted hometown of Barcelona.

