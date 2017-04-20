Story highlights Nikolay Andrushchenko was found on the street with a head injury in St Petersburg in March

What happened is unknown, his editor says, but a "criminal element" to his death is possible

Moscow (CNN) A Russian journalist who was critical of President Vladimir Putin has died from his injuries after a suspected attack last month left him in a coma, according to the editor of his paper and Russian state media.

Nikolay Andrushchenko, 73 and a founder of the privately-owned Novy Peterburg (New Petersburg) newspaper, had been hospitalized since March 9, state news agency RIA Novosti said Wednesday.

Denis Usov, editor of the Novy Peterburg, told CNN that no one knew how Andrushchenko had suffered the injuries that led to his death. But, he said, "it is known that not long before this incident, he was jumped near his house by some unknown individuals, who beat him up and demanded some documents related to his professional work as a journalist, connected with his recent publications."

In the last incident, Andrushchenko was found on the street with a head injury by passersby, Usov said.

"When he was attacked, he was alone," he said. "It is possible that it was an accident, but given that there was pressure on him because of his work before that, we could consider that there is a criminal element to his death."

