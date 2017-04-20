Paris shooting: Live updates

Paris shooting: Live updatesBy Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 6:13 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH: Shooting near Champs-Elysées in Paris.ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH: Shooting near Champs-Elysées in Paris. 01:16At least one police officer is dead in a shooting in the Champs-Elysées area of Paris. The assailant has been killed. Content by LendingTreeMortgage rates drop. Do you qualify for the lowest rates? Not enough people use this credit card payoff trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Veteran homeowners get a huge reward In 2017 Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia The 'Artist Playground' reinvents the hotels as art gallery with Pullman Hotels Wallpaper What's your home worth? Find out here Trulia USM heads into the future with glowing new additions to a classic system Wallpaper Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia