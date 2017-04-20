Photos: Champs-Elysées shooting

Bystanders raise their hands in the air as they approach police who were clearing the streets around the Champs-Elysées.
Emergency crews work near the site of the shooting.
Police survey the Champs-Elysées as they work to secure the area.
People evacuate passers-by from the scene with their hands raised. The Champs-Elysées, a top tourist attraction in Paris, is lined with restaurants, cafes, exclusive designer boutiques and tourist shops.
A forensic team investigates the scene where an attacker opened fire on police with an automatic weapon.
A French soldier stands guard after the shooting.
A police van is towed away from the scene.
Police, who are on high alert, monitor the scene of the shooting.
Authorities closed the world-famous shopping street and told people to avoid the area.
The Eiffel Tower is seen in the background as police officers block the entrance to the Champs-Elysées.