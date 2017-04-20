Photos: Champs-Elysées shooting

Authorities closed the world-famous Champs-Elysées and told people to avoid the area.
Armed police officers monitor the situation.
Police officers seal off the Champs-Elysées.
The Champs-Elysees, a top tourist attraction in Paris, is lined with restaurants, cafes, exclusive designer boutiques and tourist shops.
Police respond to the scene.
The Eiffel Tower is seen as police officers block the entrance to the Champs-Elysées.
The Champs-Elysées was closed after the incident. The shooting came three days before French general elections. Paris was already in a state of heightened alert.