Photos: Champs-Elysées shooting

Champs-Elysées shooting

Updated 4:54 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Police officers block access to the Champs-Elysées in Paris after a shooting on Thursday, April 20. One police officer and an attacker were killed, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry.
Police officers block access to the Champs-Elysées in Paris after a shooting on Thursday, April 20. One police officer and an attacker were killed, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry.
