Story highlights France holds its first round of the presidential election on Sunday

Candidates react quickly to the death of a police officer in Paris

(CNN) French presidential candidates were united in their support for police Thursday night, after an officer was killed in Paris.

But the candidates' initial reactions focused on the police who were targeted by a shooter on the Champs-Elysees, not politics.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, one of the front-runners, tweeted: "My emotions and solidarity for the police, once again targeted."

Émotion et solidarité pour nos forces de l'ordre, à nouveau prises pour cible. MLP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 20, 2017

Conservative French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon tweeted: "Paying homage to police who give their lives to protect ours."

Hommage aux forces de l'ordre qui donnent leur vie pour protéger les nôtres. #ChampsElysees — François Fillon (@FrancoisFillon) April 20, 2017

