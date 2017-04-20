Emmanuel Macron: The next surprise president?

Story highlights Emmanuel Macron is one of the frontrunners in France's presidential election

Newcomer has benefited from the scandal engulfing Francois Fillon

Paris (CNN) He was once the subject of mockery in French political circles -- now it appears that Emmanuel Macron could have the last laugh.

For Macron, an independent candidate once dismissed as "populism lite" by former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, this is just the latest chapter in a remarkable story.

At the age of 39, and without the benefit of being backed by an established political party, Macron is positioned to embarrass those who poured scorn upon his ability to become a serious presidential candidate.

Macron's wife Brigitte -- once his high school teacher -- has been highly visible during his campaign.

Francois Fillon, the Republican candidate, once said he was certain the French public would "not place their fate in the hands of a man with no experience, who had demonstrated nothing."

But that view appears to have been misplaced, especially given the way Fillon's own campaign has combusted, thanks to a scandal over claims he paid his wife and children for work they did not do.