Emmanuel Macron: The next surprise president?

Paris (CNN) He was once the subject of mockery in French political circles -- now it appears that Emmanuel Macron could have the last laugh.

For Macron, an independent candidate once dismissed as "populism lite" by former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, this is just the latest chapter in a remarkable story.

At the age of 39, and without the benefit of being backed by an established political party, Macron is positioned to embarrass those who poured scorn upon his ability to become a serious presidential candidate.

Macron's wife Brigitte -- once his high school teacher -- has been highly visible during his campaign.

Francois Fillon, the Republican candidate, once said he was certain the French public would "not place their fate in the hands of a man with no experience, who had demonstrated nothing."

But that view appears to have been misplaced, especially given the way Fillon's own campaign has combusted, thanks to a scandal over claims he paid his wife and children for work they did not do.

Fillon denies any wrongdoing, but his place as frontrunner has been usurped by a man many consider to be the future of France.

Part of Macron's allure is his atypical nature -- a former civil servant who became a millionaire investment banker and eventually a government minister.

A candidate who has never held elected office, Macron can present himself as "anti-system" to those disaffected by the fractious nature of French politics.

His private life has attracted attention too.

As a 17-year-old, he told his high school teacher that, whatever else happened, he would one day marry her.

He fulfilled that promise in 2007 when Brigitte Trogneux, 24 years his senior, became his wife.

Born in the northern French city of Amiens, Macron studied at Paris's prestigious Lycée Henry IV before entering the Ecole National d'Administration, long a training ground for France's political elite.

Appointed to a senior role in President Francois Hollande's staff in 2012 after a successful career in the banking sector, he moved into the role of economy minister two years later, replacing the more left-wing Arnaud Montebourg.

But his time in office was not without controversy. His determination to push through business-friendly, liberal reforms made him unpopular on the government's own benches.

Plans for reform

With a backbench rebellion and government defeat looming, the so-called "Macron Law," which aimed to shake-up the economy through labor reform, had to be forced through the National Assembly with the help of a controversial parliamentary measure.

It led to several days of protest, but also to Macron's realization that it was not just the economy that needed to change, but the system itself.

Announcing his resignation in August, he explained that he had "touched with his own finger, the limits of the system," before catapulting himself into the presidential race by launching his own party, " En Marche!

He has unveiled a series of business-friendly measures designed to boost France's economy, and has been vocal on the fight against terror and law and order, announcing proposals that would increase defense spending and hire more police officers.

Macron's emphasis so far has been aimed at wooing Fillon voters, but he has also unveiled proposals likely to please the left too, such as his call for better pay for teachers working in poor, socially diverse areas while also urging unity at a time when France is riven with fractures.

So far he appears to have convinced both left and right-wing voters to join him. Also, perhaps crucially, he's attracted a number of first time voters of all ages.

With the difficulties faced by the Republican party and the leftward lurch of the Socialists, the centrist path to Elysee could be his for the taking.