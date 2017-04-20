Story highlights One police officer is killed and two are injured; attacker also killed

Champs-Elysees closed to traffic

Paris (CNN) One police officer and an attacker have been killed in a shooting in Paris on Thursday, the French Interior Ministry said.

A car stopped at 102 Champs-Elysees, in front of a police van, ministry spokesman Pierre Henry Brandet said. A man emerged from the car and opened fire on the police van with an "automatic weapon," he said. The police returned fire and killed the attacker.

One policeman was killed and two were injured. It's not known if the attacker was a man or a woman.

CNN affiliate BFMTV also reported an unidentified man was hit by "cross-fire" in the Champs-Elysees area. BFMTV has not specified if the unidentified man was the attacker or a bystander.

Police Secretary Yvan Assioma told BFM there were "no theories" about whether this was a criminal act or an act of terror.

