(CNN) One police officer and an attacker have been killed in a shooting in Paris on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV and the French Interior Ministry.

BFMTV also reports another police officer was seriously injured and an unidentified man was hit by "cross-fire" in the the Champs-Elysées area. BFMTV has not specified if the unidentified man was the attacker or a bystander.

BFMTV reported earlier that two policemen were seriously injured.

The Champs-Elysées has been closed and authorities are telling people to avoid the area. Video showed the normally busy avenue, one of the most famous streets in the world, empty of residents and tourists but teeming with security officers at 9:30 p.m.

The Champs-Elysees, a top tourist attraction in Paris, is lined with restaurants, cafes, exclusive designer boutiques and tourist shops.

