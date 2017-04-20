Story highlights
(CNN)Snoop Dogg isn't the only celeb to be open about his love of weed, but he's definitely the OG.
The rapper has been lighting up fans since his debut on Dr. Dre's aptly titled "The Chronic" in 1992. So it makes sense that he was one of the first to offer Twitter well wishes on 4/20 aka "Weed Day."
Snoop tweeted "4 m****f***in 20 #merryjane" bright and early Thursday. He also shared some imagery, including a headline about a plan by Bob Marley's son, Damian, to buy a former prison and transform it into a marijuana farm.
"I may b next lil bruh great chess move," Snoop wrote in the caption.
Snoop put his money where his mouth often is and has been reaping the harvest from legalized pot.
The cannabis connoisseur is a key investor in Casa Verde Capital, a venture capital firm which invests in marijuana start-ups.
Snoop told Esquire last year he's happy to see the change in attitudes about pot, though "I wish it had changed 15 years ago when they was taking me to jail for it."
"I feel like marijuana is a real peace conversation -- what I mean by that is the form of peace in a conversation," he said. "Any time you have a couple of people smoking, they're never hostile or angry."
Snoop just wants us all to be buds.