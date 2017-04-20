Story highlights Snoop tweeted early on Thursday

He's an investor in marijuana start-ups

(CNN) Snoop Dogg isn't the only celeb to be open about his love of weed, but he's definitely the OG.

The rapper has been lighting up fans since his debut on Dr. Dre's aptly titled "The Chronic" in 1992. So it makes sense that he was one of the first to offer Twitter well wishes on 4/20 aka "Weed Day."

Snoop tweeted "4 m****f***in 20 #merryjane" bright and early Thursday. He also shared some imagery, including a headline about a plan by Bob Marley's son, Damian, to buy a former prison and transform it into a marijuana farm.

"I may b next lil bruh great chess move," Snoop wrote in the caption.

I may b next lil bruh great chess move 👊🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:55am PDT