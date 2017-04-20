'Silicon Valley,' 'Billions' offer new view of the super-rich

(CNN) "Silicon Valley" is about a lot of things, including the odd collision of social awkwardness, big business and even bigger money in the high-tech world. Yet like another pay-cable series, Showtime's "Billions," the HBO comedy offers a more nuanced of the super-rich than TV often has in the past.

Television has always been fascinated by the lifestyles of the rich and famous, both in scripted drama and unscripted reality fare, which has wildly proliferated.

While earlier dramas and comedies had fun with the trappings of wealth -- from "The Beverly Hillbillies" to "Dallas" and "Dynasty" -- programs like "Silicon Valley" and "Billions" go beyond the flashy accessories (yachts, island homes and gratuitous trips to strip clubs) and delve into the psychology and eccentricities associated with being what novelist Tom Wolfe called a "master of the universe."

Beginning its fourth season, "Silicon Valley" still finds its core group striving to get rich with what they hope will be the latest must-have app, in this case involving a video chat start-up.

Still, some of "Silicon Valley's" most insightful moments (and biggest laughs) come from the movers and shakers in this arena, where the dearth of social graces and interpersonal filters can create hilariously exaggerated behavior.

