Even Oprah gets intimidated

Story highlights Oprah Winfrey stars in the HBO movie 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,' which premieres on April 22

Winfrey said she almost didn't take on the role of Deborah Lacks because she felt 'intimidated'

(CNN) Believe it or not, Oprah Winfrey gets nervous.

"I didn't want to take on this role," Winfrey told CNN at New York premiere of her new HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks." "I was intimidated by it. I was nervous. I just didn't know if I could do it."

Based on a 2010 best-selling book, "Henrietta Lacks" tells the story of a woman being treated for cancer, whose cells were taken without consent in 1951 and used in research for decades -- unbeknownst to her family. Winfrey stars as Henrietta's daughter Deborah Lacks.

"I heard Deborah [Lacks] on tape, that Rebecca Skloot, the author of the book had, saying she wanted me to [play her]," Winfrey said. "So, I really did it to honor her, to serve that notion of her completing the circle for finding her mother, telling the story in the book and then getting it out into the world."

Lacks' cells, coined HeLa, revolutionized medical research and lead to breakthroughs in the fight against polio and AIDS, among other diseases. Lacks died of cervical cancer six months after her cells with taken, without knowing the impact she left behind.

