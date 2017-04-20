Story highlights
(CNN)Bruce Springsteen has new music out and it's taking aim at Donald Trump.
The rocker and his longtime friend Joe Grushecky have released a protest anthem titled "That's What Makes Us Great."
Grushecky, known for his work with the Houserockers, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he wrote the song when Trump took office in January and ran it by Springsteen.
"I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking," Grushecky said. "I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, 'What do you think about singing on it?' He gave it the Bruce treatment."
The pair didn't even have to meet up to make it happen, Grushecky explained.
The Houserockers laid the track digitally, with Springsteen emailing his contributions to the song.
The result has Springsteen singing, "Don't tell me a lie/And sell it as a fact/I've been down that road before/And I ain't goin' back," as well as "Don't you brag to me/That you never read a book/I never put my faith/In a con man and his crooks."
The musician and Democratic Party donor has been open about his disapproval of the current president.
In January, Springsteen said he was worried about the future of the United States.
"It's as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?"
"That's What Makes Us Great" is being sold as a download on Grushecky's site.