(CNN) Bruce Springsteen has new music out and it's taking aim at Donald Trump.

The rocker and his longtime friend Joe Grushecky have released a protest anthem titled "That's What Makes Us Great."

Grushecky, known for his work with the Houserockers, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he wrote the song when Trump took office in January and ran it by Springsteen.

"I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking," Grushecky said. "I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, 'What do you think about singing on it?' He gave it the Bruce treatment."

The pair didn't even have to meet up to make it happen, Grushecky explained.

