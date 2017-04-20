CNN 10 - April 21, 2017

Breaking News

April 21, 2017

April 21, 2017

An attack takes place in the French capital days before an election. China makes preparations in case conflict breaks out on the Korean Peninsula. Portals made of shipping containers connect passersby around the globe. And we look at some dietary advice for people hoping to live to 100.
1. What country depends on space more than any other nation for everything from GPS to weather data to its power infrastructure?
2. In what year did an armistice formally end fighting on the Korean Peninsula, though a peace treaty has never been signed?
3. What nation is led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who just gained new powers as a result of a controversial, constitutional referendum?
4. Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat won what event on Monday?
5. Name the prime minister of the United Kingdom, who on Tuesday called for an early election to take place in her country this June.
6. What structure, at a cost of more than $110 billion, is said to be the most expensive single object ever built?
7. What South American country, which has been troubled by a deep recession and high unemployment, is led by President Nicolas Maduro?
8. What two-word term, which was featured in Thursday's show, describes the maximum amount of money that Congress allows the U.S. government to borrow?
9. Name the currency that is used by 19 member states and 330 million people, though some politicians and economists are calling for its retirement.
10. What nation, which is reportedly making preparations in case conflict breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, shares North Korea's northern border?
