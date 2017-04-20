Pakistani PM must appear before new investigative team, court rules

Story highlights A five-judge panel has called for a new investigation into Pakistan's PM

Sharif's grown children were named in the Panama Papers

(CNN) Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif survived a Supreme Court ruling Thursday over corruption allegations that could have seen him ousted from office.

The five-judge panel, formed by Pakistan's Supreme Court in November 2016 to investigate Sharif, delivered its ruling after two months of deliberation.

Rather than finding for or against Sharif, the panel ordered a new investigation, which will seek testimony from the Prime Minister and his sons. The decision was 3-2.

In a statement, the court said it needed more information about the alleged money trail.

The court will deliberate the new investigation's finding "after 60 days," Pakistan constitutional legal expert Farogh Naseem told CNN.