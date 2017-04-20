Pakistani PM must appear before new investigative team, court rules

Story highlights A five-judge panel has called for a new investigation in Pakistan's PM Sharif

Sharif's children were named in the Panama Papers

(CNN) Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has survived a Supreme Court ruling Thursday over corruption allegations that could have seen him ousted from office.

The five-judge panel, formed by the Pakistan's Supreme Court in November 2016 to investigate Sharif, delivered its ruling on Thursday after two months of deliberation.

Rather than finding for or against Sharif, by a decision of three to two, the panel ordered a new investigation, which will seek testimony from the prime minister and his sons.

In a statement, the court said it needed more information on the alleged money trail.

Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana & mubariks 😍 pic.twitter.com/yM92bIJJoc — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017

